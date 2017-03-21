2 teens arrested in alleged shooting plot at Riverside County high school

Two students at a Riverside County high school were arrested this week after officials learned that the pair were allegedly planning to carry out an on-campus shooting.

Police were notified Monday afternoon of the potentially deadly plot at Banning High School in Banning, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

Witnesses overheard an unnamed student making threats to open fire Tuesday, according to the Banning Police Department.

Investigators mobilized and recovered evidence that allegedly shows two students had planned “an active shooter-type incident,” police said in a statement.

The specifics of the alleged plot were not disclosed.

The students, both 15 years old, were arrested and booked on suspicion of criminal threats; they are being held in Riverside County Juvenile Hall. Their names were not released.

Felicia Adkins, a Banning Unified School District administrator, told KCBS-TV that police searched the two students’ homes and did not find any weapons.

“There is no threat to Banning High School and students at this time,” Adkins told the news station.

Police asked anyone with information about the alleged plot to contact Banning police at (951) 922-3170.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno