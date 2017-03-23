2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting near South L.A. liquor store

Two people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting Thursday in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. near 108th Street and Western Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im.

Initial reports indicated it was a drive-by shooting outside a liquor store. The gunman remained at large.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Im said. The third person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene, Im said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting, which occurred near the city’s border with Westmont, an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County that is patrolled by the Sheriff’s Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno