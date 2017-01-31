Person hit by gunfire at Crenshaw High School, police say

A person was shot early Tuesday at Crenshaw High School, police said.

The shooting occurred at 7:52 a.m. on campus in the 5000 block of 11th Avenue, according to Officer Drake Madison, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

The suspected shooter was last seen in a dark-colored or black truck, he said.

Live television footage showed an injured person on a gurney placed inside a rescue ambulance.

