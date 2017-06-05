Jury reaches verdict in penalty phase in Sierra LaMar's murder case

A Santa Clara County jury has reached a verdict in the penalty phase of a man who was convicted of abducting and killing a Northern California teenager who disappeared five years ago and whose remains have never been found.

The verdict will be read at 1:30 p.m. Monday in a San Jose courtroom. Jurors will decide if Antolin Garcia-Torres will be sentenced to death or life without the possibility of parole for killing Sierra LaMar.

Garcia-Torres, 26, was found guilty May 9 following the 13-week murder trial. He was also convicted of trying to kidnap and carjack three South Bay women in 2009 in grocery store parking lots.

Sierra vanished on March 16, 2012, in Morgan Hill, about 30 miles south of San Jose, while on her way to school.

After the cheerleader’s disappearance, authorities scoured the city looking for clues.

Investigators found her cellphone and her purse, with her underwear and San Jose Sharks jersey folded inside.

For years, even though she was presumed to be dead, volunteer search teams continued to look for any signs of the missing 15-year-old.

“Nothing will take away the pain and the sorrow that we experience every day and that we will continue to experience for the rest of our lives,” Sierra’s mother, Marlene LaMar, said May 9 outside a San Jose courthouse.

Garcia-Torres was arrested in May 2012 based on DNA evidence found on clothing in Sierra’s purse and his car, authorities said. Garcia-Torres’ DNA was already on file from a previous assault.

Investigators told jurors Sierra’s hair was found on a rope in his car, the Associated Press reported.

At the time, investigators said they thought Garcia-Torres had picked Sierra to be his victim at random.

In 2014, Garcia-Torres was indicted by a Santa Clara County grand jury in Sierra’s case.

During the trial, defense attorney Alfonso Lopez argued that Garcia-Torres, who lived seven miles from Sierra, was not responsible for her disappearance, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Garcia-Torres’ attorneys contended that Sierra may have run away.

