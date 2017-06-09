A 10-foot-deep hole sinkhole closes stretch of Angeles Crest Highway

Transportation officials closed an eight-mile stretch of the Angeles Crest Highway after a large sinkhole opened up under the pavement.

The two-lane highway, also known as State Route 2, will be closed in both directions between Grassy Hollow Visitors Center and State Route 39 while crews repair the damage from the 10-foot-deep hole, Lauren Wonder, a Caltrans spokeswoman, said Friday.

That is the same stretch of the winding highway that was closed by gates at both junctures during the winter, Wonder said.

On Friday, officials were trying to find a contractor to make the repairs, which should take about a month and will involve replacing 200 feet of drain pipe, filling the void and repaving, she said.

The cause of the sinkhole had not been determined, but a leaky drainpipe under the pavement might be responsible, Wonder said.

