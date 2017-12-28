Skeleton found buried in Sacramento backyard

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a human skeleton found in a suburban backyard.

Workers helping to renovate a vacant home northeast of downtown Sacramento found some of the bones the day after Christmas, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Over the last two days, investigators unearthed an entire human skeleton.

Investigators haven't released the identity of the buried person or the cause of death but they're treating it as a suspicious death.

The area is within a few blocks of a neighborhood park and an elementary school.