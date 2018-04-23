His convictions were overturned; he's in failing health. Will Bobby Joe Maxwell gain freedom in '70s serial killer case?

The deaths of at least 10 homeless men in downtown's skid row were laid at the hands of the same killer. Maxwell was convicted in two of the cases during a 1984 trial. Both convictions were overturned in 2010 after it was revealed that a notoriously unreliable jailhouse informant had lied on the stand. Maxwell has remained in legal limbo for eight years, while prosecutors decided whether to retry the case and a series of motions and discovery issues delayed proceedings.