Suspect shot by police after at least three people are stabbed on downtown's skid row, LAPD says

Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man Friday after a series of stabbings in downtown L.A.’s skid row that sent three people to the hospital, officials said.

According to initial reports, witnesses saw several people stabbed in three different locations in skid row, said Deputy Chief Robert Arcos, who heads the LAPD’s Central Bureau.

Officers on one of the LAPD’s RESET teams — which focuses on skid row — responded to the area and saw the suspect, Arcos said. At some point, police shot that person.

The suspect and the stabbing victims were taken to a hospital but their conditions were not known, police said. No officers were injured.

The first stabbing was reported shortly before noon near 7th and San Julian streets, said Sgt. Barry Montgomery, an LAPD spokesman. As officers reached the scene, he said, a second stabbing occurred about four blocks away, near 5th and Crocker streets.

Officers witnessed a third stabbing near 6th and San Pedro streets — in between the two other scenes — Montgomery said. There, he said, officers confronted the suspect, who was still armed.

It was not clear what happened in the moments immediately leading up to the shooting. Montgomery said some type of edged weapon was found at the scene.

Montgomery said investigators were still trying to determine if the man shot by police — the suspect in the third stabbing — was responsible for the other stabbings. Witnesses are being interviewed at each location, he added.

”We have three active crime scenes going,” he said.

Jay Hernandez said he was walking by the Midnight Mission, at 6th and San Pedro, when he saw a man waving his arm frantically and clashing with two other people. Hernandez said he believed he saw two people being stabbed by the man before police arrived.

“They told him to drop the weapon,” Hernandez said. “He didn't drop it.”

Location of Friday's shooting by police on skid row. Joe Fox / Los Angeles Times Location of Friday's shooting by police on skid row. Location of Friday's shooting by police on skid row. (Joe Fox / Los Angeles Times)

Another witness, Miguel Mendez, said he was riding by on a skateboard when he saw police confront a man holding a knife. Mendez did not see any stabbings but said there was “blood everywhere.”

Mendez questioned why the officers did not use a stun gun to subdue the man, saying he did not see him move toward them with the knife.

Police had blocked off San Pedro Street between 6th and 7th streets in front of the Midnight Mission, where another witness said he saw two men fighting shortly before the shooting.

The man, who asked to be identified only by his first name, Riccolo, said two men began arguing around 12:05 p.m. Riccolo said he did not know the men or what they were fighting about, and could not see a weapon.

Riccolo said he saw officers fire five shots at one of the men.

“They positioned themselves and fired until the body stopped moving,” Riccolo said.

The area where police had established a crime scene is lined with tents, and a small crowd had gathered at the perimeter. Some bemoaned another shooting on skid row.

Many residents and activists still lament the 2015 shooting of Charly Leundeu Keunang, a 43-year-old man known as Africa. That shooting was captured on video by a bystander and viewed around the world after it was posted on social media.

The incident comes just days after the L.A. Police Commission held a special meeting on homelessness, a four-hour discussion that often touched on the interactions between officers and Angelenos living on the street. Skid row, a 50-block area, is widely considered the epicenter of homelessness in Los Angeles.

Marcus Butler, the Midnight Mission’s director of security, said several employees heard the gunshots around noon but none witnessed the altercation. Butler said he did not think the shooting would exacerbate longstanding tensions between the skid row community and police.

“From what we've gathered so far, it's not going to be as bad as it could be,” Butler said. “He was attacking the community.”

kate.mather@latimes.com

james.queally@latimes.com

Twitter: @katemather and @JamesQueallyLAT

ALSO

Man convicted of killing his sister spits at judge and yells obscenities after his sentencing

Escort who gave former Google exec a fatal heroin injection will be deported to Canada

Police arrests are plummeting across California, fueling alarm and questions

UPDATES:

2:25 p.m. This article was updated with more details from the LAPD.

1:10 p.m.: This article was updated with details from other witnesses.

1:05 p.m.: This story was updated with additional details from police about the shooting as well as a comment from a man who said he witnessed people fighting before the shooting.

This story was originally published at 12:40 p.m.