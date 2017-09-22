Activists protest 33-story apartment tower on the edge of L.A.'s skid row

Activists on Friday protested construction of a 33-story apartment tower on the border of skid row and the Fashion District, saying the city should house the neighborhood’s thousands of homeless people before it approves another big residential development in downtown Los Angeles.

“How can we continue to allow skyscrapers to come into our community to remain vacant when we’re in the middle of a homeless crisis? That’s a shame,” said Los Angeles Community Action Network member Steve Diaz, standing before the parking lot where the project is proposed.

The Los Angeles City Planning Commission earlier this month approved the Fashion District Residences on a former gas station site at 7th and Maple streets. The development will include 452 apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom penthouses, as well as commercial space and subterranean parking.

Architectural rendering of the proposed Fashion District Residences. (Humphreys & Partner)

Investors and developers are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the scruffy-edged Fashion District, making it next in line for the kind of growth spurt that has been transforming South Park, the historic core and Arts District in the resurgent downtown.

Meanwhile, skid row’s sidewalks are home to 2,000 of Los Angeles County’s 58,000 homeless people. While the city and county have pledged $1.2 billion for homeless housing, and $355 million annually for services, homeless projects have met resistance, and will take years to complete.

City staff found that although there were “at times itinerant homeless encampments on the sidewalks surrounding the project site,” development of the empty lot would displace no one.

“To the extent that any people camp on the surrounding sidewalks in the public right-of-way, they are not served by public services or sanitation,” a city staff report said. The report also found the development would fit into the surrounding area, which it characterized as shifting from industrial uses to a commercial and residential neighborhood.

Activists, tenants and lawyers said the tower would drive neighborhood rents beyond the means of residents living “precariously” in nearby converted flophouses, hotels, tents and buildings.

Principals at Newport Beach developer Realm, who joined with Urban Offerings of Los Angeles in the Fashion District Residences proposal, did not immediately return emails and phone calls for comment.

LA CAN, which appealed the approval, pointed to recent reports of downtown rental vacancy rates of 11% to 14% to argue that downtown needs more housing for the very poor, not those of average or higher means.

A family of two with annual income up to $37,000 would qualify as very low income, the protesters said, making it unlikely that homeless people — who make less than $14,000 a year — will be awarded any of the set-aside units.

Ariana Alcaraz, a member of the Downtown Women’s Action Coalition, said during the protest that of the 400 women who responded to a recent downtown survey, “not one could afford the housing here.”

Carrying signs saying “No more empty units” and “Say no to skyscrapers on skid row,” protesters marched through the plaza of the Santee Court lofts next to the site. Leaders got into a brief argument with a security guard who ordered them off the property, before taking to the street to continue their action.

