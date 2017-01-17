Skinned zebra found dead on beach near Hearst Castle

A zebra that once belonged to a collection of wild animals at Hearst Ranch was found dead and skinned on a San Simeon beach Saturday after heavy rains carried it down a creek and into the sea, authorities say.

The carcass, which had much of its hide removed, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m., said Sgt. Nate Paul of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Hearst Ranch told deputies that the animal died of natural causes and was skinned before it was found on the beach.

Authorities think the remains were washed into Pico Creek during the last week’s powerful storms. From there, they were likely swept into the ocean and ended up on shore, Paul said.

Because the animal is privately owned by Hearst Ranch, its hide is also their property, Paul said.

“There is no indication of foul play,” the sergeant said. “There is no indication the skinning was criminal act.”

The carcass will remain on the beach to either decompose or get washed into the ocean, Paul said.

Before its death, the exotic ungulate belonged to a herd of zebras that can be seen roaming the hillsides off Highway 1 near Hearst Castle in San Simeon. The property is also home to American bison and Rocky Mountain elk.

The famed castle built by publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst was donated to the state of California in December 1957 and now belongs to a state park. The Hearst family continues to operate a ranch adjacent to the property.

The original Hearst property featured lush gardens, a collection of art and extravagant pools and terraces. It was also home to a zoo. Hearst began dismantling the zoo in 1937 because of financial difficulty, according to the estate’s website.

Some of the animals were sold or donated to public zoos; others remained on the ranch and were allowed to roam free.

Hearst Ranch could not be immediately reached for comment.

