Two police officers injured in explosion during training exercise in South Gate, officials say

Two police officers were injured Wednesday in an explosion during a training exercise in South Gate, authorities said.

The explosion was reported about 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of East Imperial Highway, said Michael Pittman, a supervising dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Both officers — one works for South Gate police, the other for Downey — were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

It’s unclear what triggered the explosion.

“We’re still gathering some facts,” said South Gate police Capt. Darren Arakawa.

