Police fatally shoot man who barricaded himself in truck in South Gate

Police shot and killed a 40-year-old man armed with a gun who had barricaded himself in a truck for more than three hours late Monday night, authorities said.
The man died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The standoff began about 7:35 p.m Monday in the 2700 block of Illinois Avenue near Stanford Avenue in South Gate, authorities said. The suspect lived in the area, according to City News Service, and was wanted on suspicion of pistol-whipping his live-in girlfriend on Sunday. He fled after the attack and his girlfriend was hospitalized, the news service said.
When the woman returned from the hospital Monday, she called the South Gate police, who had obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, City News Service reported.
Police found the man in his truck and he refused to get out, which led to a standoff. The suspect fired shots out of the passenger door but no officers were hit, authorities said.
Five South Gate police officers and one Huntington Park police officer returned fire, City News Service said. He was brought out of the truck by a police dog after he was shot. A handgun was recovered from the scene, the news service said.
Twitter: @sarahparvini