As many as 4 men barricaded inside South L.A. home after assault call

Police were negotiating with as many as four men who barricaded themselves inside of a South Los Angeles home Thursday, authorities said.

Officers received a radio call about an armed assault on the 1200 block of West 42nd Street around 1 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim told police he was attacked by five men. A shooting occurred, but he was not injured, police said.

The men fled inside the house after attacking the victim, Los Angeles Police Officer Liliana Preciado said. Police believe the men have at least one gun with them inside the home, she added.

One suspect is in custody, Preciado said.

A SWAT team is on the scene and surrounding homes were evacuated.

