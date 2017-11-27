Cool weather hits Southern California after record-breaking Thanksgiving heat

Scattered showers and gusty winds kicked off the workweek in Southern California on Monday following record-breaking Thanksgiving heat.

Gusty winds will continue through Monday afternoon with a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to the National Weather Service. The weather is expected to warm up later in the day, with highs in the 60s forecasted for the region. A wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m.

The winds could make driving difficult, especially for larger vehicles, the weather service said. Gusts also pose a danger to drivers because areas of blowing dust can suddenly reduce visibility to near-zero on the road.

Forecasters said they expect frost or freezing temperatures in the Antelope Valley on Monday night and Tuesday morning as a cold front sweeps across the region. Temperatures may drop below 28 degrees, causing a hard freeze.

“Protective measures to save outdoor plants may be needed,” the weather service said. “Vulnerable animals and pets should be kept indoors in a house or barn. Exposed pipes should be wrapped to keep them from bursting.”

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Rain clouds pass over downtown Los Angeles on Monday bringing scattered showers. Rain clouds pass over downtown Los Angeles on Monday bringing scattered showers. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Al Seib / Los Angeles TImes Carlos Gomez takes "Kenny" for his morning run under gray skies Monday morning at Griffith Observatory. Carlos Gomez takes "Kenny" for his morning run under gray skies Monday morning at Griffith Observatory. (Al Seib / Los Angeles TImes)

