Wind-driven brush fire closes Highway 395 in Inyo County

A wind-driven brush fire in Inyo County has shut down Highway 395 between Manzanar and Lone Pine, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.
The Spillway fire began before noon and has spread across 120 acres east of the highway, pushed by 20 mph winds, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a tweet.
The blaze was about seven miles north of Lone Pine and burning in the grassy bottom of the Owens River. No buildings were being threatened, but some high-tension power lines could be in danger, the agency tweeted.
The CHP closed the highway for 13 miles between Lone Pine and Manzanar about 2:30 p.m., records show.
Crews were attacking the blaze by air and ground, the Inyo County Sheriff's Office said.
