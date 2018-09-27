Advertisement

Teen in custody after 16-year-old girl is stabbed while trying to break up a fight in Westlake

Hannah Fry
By
Sep 27, 2018 | 6:40 AM
A 16-year-old girl was injured in a stabbing near 6th and Alvarado streets in Westlake on Wednesday. (Los Angeles Times)

A teenage boy is in custody in connection with a stabbing that wounded a 16-year-old girl in Westlake, police said Thursday morning.

The incident began with a call to police about two teenage boys who were fighting near West 6th Street and Alvarado Street about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. The girl tried to break up the confrontation between the two boys and was stabbed during the scuffle, Los Angeles Police Officer Ray Brown said.

The boys fled on Alvarado Street before authorities arrived. The teenage girl was taken to a hospital. Her condition Thursday morning was not clear.

Brown said one of the boys was later arrested. His name is not being released because he is a minor.
