Man fatally stabbed in West Hollywood

Detectives early Monday were investigating a stabbing incident in West Hollywood that left one person dead and two injured.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the 8700 block of Shoreham Drive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after a report of a man with a knife. When the deputies arrived, they found a man who had been fatally stabbed, as well as two women with stab wounds.
The two women were transported to a local hospital, authorities said, and a suspect is in custody.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.