Family argument leads to stabbing, with four wounded in Orange County

Orange County sheriff’s deputies received a report about a fight at a home in the 11100 block of Irwin Drive about 12:50 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found four people — the man’s live-in girlfriend, his 53-year-old father, 57-year-old mother and 14-year-old sister — suffering from stab wounds or lacerations, said sheriff’s spokewoman Carrie Braun.