Family argument leads to stabbing, with four wounded in Orange County

A 21-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder after an argument with his family in a Stanton home turned violent early Friday.
Orange County sheriff’s deputies received a report about a fight at a home in the 11100 block of Irwin Drive about 12:50 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found four people — the man’s live-in girlfriend, his 53-year-old father, 57-year-old mother and 14-year-old sister — suffering from stab wounds or lacerations, said sheriff’s spokewoman Carrie Braun.
The father’s injury appeared to be the most significant. All four were taken to hospitals for treatment, Braun said.
Investigators determined that the man had gotten into an argument with his family members prior to the stabbings. It is not clear how the fight began.
The man’s name has not been released.