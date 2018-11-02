Second suspicious package mailed to anti-Trump activist Tom Steyer, FBI says

Federal authorities have found another suspicious package addressed to billionaire political activist Tom Steyer, an outspoken critic of President Trump, officials said Friday.
The package was found Thursday night at a U.S. Postal Service sorting facility in Burlingame, Calif., south of San Francisco. FBI officials said the package appears similar to a string of other mailings sent to prominent Democrats and opponents of the president. It was the second package sent to Steyer. The other one was found last week.
Earlier this week, authorities said a Florida man accused of sending the packages kept lists and other information that suggest he had more than 100 potential targets for his campaign of terror, including at least 15 in Southern California.
The FBI and local law enforcement agencies have begun reaching out to potential targets of Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr., 56, who is accused of mailing 14 explosive devices to President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, various senators, actor Robert De Niro and CNN.
In California, packages were sent to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) and Sen. Kamala Harris in Sacramento.