5-year-old girl among three killed in Mother's Day shooting in Stockton

A Mother's Day shooting in Stockton killed a 5-year-old girl and her parents.
Stockton police responded shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday to a report of multiple people shot at a residence in the 1600 block of 11th Street. When officers arrived, they found five people with gunshot wounds.
"Someone was outside and fired multiple rounds at the house," said Joe Silva, a public information officer with the Police Department.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman and her 5-year-old daughter were transported to hospitals, where they died, police said. Two men were also shot but are expected to survive.
At this time, there is no suspect information or a motive, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.
