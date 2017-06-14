2 stolen LAPD cruisers crash during chase across L.A.; officer in 3rd cruiser also crashes, police say

Drivers stole two Los Angeles police cruisers and led officers on a winding chase Wednesday night, authorities said.

The pursuit came to an end after both cruisers — yes, both — crashed and the drivers were apprehended, said Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman.

During the chase, an officer following the stolen vehicles also crashed an LAPD cruiser, Im said.

It’s unclear when or how the two marked cruisers were stolen, but officers located the vehicles about 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East 61st Street, Im said.

A pursuit began, and one of the police cars crashed at 77th and San Pedro streets. The driver was taken into custody.

The chase continued and a pursuing officer’s cruiser crashed at Gage Avenue and Broadway, Im said.

Other officers continued following the stolen vehicle, which crashed at Adams Boulevard and Central Avenue.

Im said it was unclear whether either driver of the stolen vehicles or the officer was injured, and their names were not immediately available.

