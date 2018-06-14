Driver apparently shoots self after police chase ends in Cajon Pass

A pickup driver who led authorities on a 90-minute freeway chase in Southern California apparently shot himself.
The chase ended Wednesday afternoon on a dirt shoulder of Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County’s Cajon Pass.
KNBC-TV reports that the driver was suspected of stealing guns from his family in Orange County but was expected to return them. A family member, however, called police and the man fled in a U-Haul truck. It was unclear whether the truck was stolen.
The chase reached speeds of 80 mph or more, with the driver calmly smoking a cigarette as he weaved through traffic in three counties.
The truck stopped in the Cajon Pass after its front tires blew.
TV stations reported that the driver put a gun to his neck.
Paramedics could be seen performing CPR on the man, and he was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.