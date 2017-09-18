SUV pulling stolen trailer leads law enforcement on a nearly two-hour chase across Southern California

An SUV driver towing a trailer that had been reported stolen led police agencies on a nearly two-hour pursuit from the Inland Empire to Los Angeles before heading back toward Pasadena and surrendering on the 210 Freeway.

The massive SUV pulling a small steel-box like trailer snaked its way across Southern California freeways and then carefully navigated several tight turns on city streets as California Highway Patrol cruisers followed closely behind with lights and sirens. Police and television helicopters hovered overhead.

CHP officers described the suspect as potentially armed and warned officers to proceeded with caution in case he was going to attempt to provoke law enforcement into killing him. The trailer was reported stolen earlier in Los Angeles County.

The pursuit began about 12:45 p.m. when San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the trailer in Rancho Cucamonga and tried to stop the vehicle, authorities said. The suspect drove off and entered a nearby freeway where California Highway Patrol officers took up the chase. Then the SUV and trailer then weaved from the Inland Empire across the San Gabriel Valley into L.A. and then back toward Pasadena.

The man eventually pulled to a stop on the eastbound 210 Freeway and followed instructions to place his hands above his head and stepped out of the vehicle and lay face down on the concrete. Officers then handcuffed him.

A passenger then got out of the SUV with his hands in the air and slowly walked back toward officers and surrendered shortly after 2:40 p.m. near the Rosemead Boulevard exit.

When officers opened the trailer it appeared to contain furniture and household goods.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes