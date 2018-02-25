Stormy Daniels brings her whirlwind tour to North Hollywood

The promotion on the Deja Vu strip club’s Instagram said it all.

“No Hush Money Required here. SEE THE PORN STAR WORTH $130,000 BUT WILL ONLY COST YOU THE PRICE OF ADMISSION.”

Stormy Daniels, who vaulted into the national spotlight as a result of her reported affair with Donald Trump, would be writhing — live on stage — at the North Hollywood club.

Patrons paid $25 to see her perform Saturday night.

The latest stop on her nationwide tour came with a fair bit of hype and anticipation. Earlier this month, President Trump's personal attorney acknowledged paying Daniels, who is known offstage as Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 just before the 2016 election, but has not said why. This led Daniels’ manager, Gina Rodriguez, to say that her nondisclosure agreement was invalidated and that "everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story.”

The North Hollywood club is a short drive from the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Daniels, 38, reportedly had dinner and watched “Shark Week” with Trump more than a decade ago. So would Saturday be the night when she confirmed her tryst with Trump?

As the anticipation grew, some of the Deja Vu staff grumbled that she was late. For a Saturday, the room wasn’t as full as they would like.

Her first show was scheduled for 9 p.m. That would be followed by another one at midnight and yet another at the Deja Vu club in Hollywood at 3 a.m.

“We’re not trying to make the customers wait, but she’s making us wait,” said one employee, who only gave his name as Eddie.

A 2011 In Touch Weekly interview with Daniels was released last month in which she is quoted detailing her alleged affair with Trump in 2006. The liaison occurred months before Trump’s wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron.

Trump has denied the story, which brought international media attention and led to Daniels’ recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” During the show, however, she declined to reveal any details about her relationship with the 45th president.

Arriving at the North Hollywood club shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday in a white Porsche SUV, Daniels breezed past three reporters, flashing only a smile.

“Do you think Donald Trump will win the election in 2020?” a TMZ reporter blurted out. But there was no response. (Daniels’ manager said in an email that she would not be doing interviews.)

Inside, one of the few hints of politics was a male patron wearing a bright red Make America Great Again hat. The announcer urged the crowd — the place was half-full — to get closer to the stage as he introduced the porn star.

Daniels appeared in a red cape to Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs’ rendition of “Little Red Riding Hood.” Men in the front row ogled as she began to strip, and stuck dollar bills to her naked body at one point.

After exiting stage left, Daniels’ assistant brought out a laundry basket to collect her tips.

Between shows, customers stood in line for a meet and greet. One man, sporting a Wicked Pictures T-shirt, explained that he bought a copy of one of Daniels’ adult films for her to sign. That cost him $20.

For another $20, she posed with him for a photo.

Was he there because of Daniels’ newfound fame?

“No,” he said. “I’ve been a fan of hers for a long time.”