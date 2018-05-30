Suspected street racer arrested in crash that killed brothers, 6 and 8

A suspected street racer accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that killed two young brothers in Perris two weeks ago was arrested at a DMV office more than a thousand miles away, authorities said.
Josue Gallegos, 30, was trying to register a vehicle in Kent, Wash., Friday when he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred May 15, when two drivers — Gallegos and Ricardo Zuniga, 26 — were stopped at an intersection and then began racing, according to authorities.
Zuniga's car ended up on the wrong side of the roadway and collided head-on with a Nissan Versa. Two brothers, ages 6 and 8, sitting in the back seat of the Nissan died in the crash.
Zuniga, who authorities say did not have a valid driver's license, was charged with two counts of murder and is being held on $2-million bail, according to Riverside County court records. He has pleaded not guilty.
But Gallegos fled the scene, failing to stop and render assistance, the CHP said. Authorities launched an investigation that involved several law enforcement agencies and the help of the public.
Gallegos is awaiting extradition to California on two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, charges that carry a sentencing enhancement for fleeing the scene of a crime, the CHP said.
Authorities said they have not found the Nissan Altima that Gallegos was believed to have been driving.
