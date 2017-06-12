Winner of $447.8-million Powerball jackpot has yet to come forward

A two-buck gamble paid off handsomely for one lucky Powerball player this weekend, but the winner of a $447.8-million jackpot has yet to come forward, lottery officials said Monday.

“We will not know who has won until the ticket is claimed,” the California Lottery said in a prepared statement.

“We strongly encourage any Lottery winners to immediately sign the back of your ticket in ink, put it somewhere safe that you will remember and claim as soon as possible,” the lottery said.

Although the prize remains unclaimed, the retailer who sold the winning ticket will soon be awarded a $1-million "retailer bonus."

At 11:45 a.m. Monday, Sun City's Marietta Liquor and Deli on Bradley Road will be presented with a bonus check by members of the California Lottery executive staff and corporate communications representatives. Every retailer that sells a winning Powerball ticket receives half of 1% of the jackpot total, up to $1 million.

The jackpot is the seventh largest in Powerball history and the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million. Until Saturday's winner, no one had matched all six Powerball numbers since April 1.

Speculation is mounting as to who the winner is and when he or she will come forward. But with an onslaught of media attention all but guaranteed for the would-be millionaire, he or she may be sorting out affairs before raising their hand..

The estimated $447.8-million prize is based on the winner choosing an annuity to be paid out over 29 years. If the winner chooses to receive the jackpot in cash, it would pay out to about $279.1 million before taxes.

The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night were 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number was 3.

Caption Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption Justin Chang reviews 'Beatriz at Dinner', directed by Miguel Arteta, starring Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker, Chloë Sevigny, and David Warshofsky. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Beatriz at Dinner', directed by Miguel Arteta, starring Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker, Chloë Sevigny, and David Warshofsky. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption “The Back 9: Golf and Zoning Policy in Los Angeles,” a mini-golf course designed by artist Rosten Woo, touches on a different issue related to zoning and development. “The Back 9: Golf and Zoning Policy in Los Angeles,” a mini-golf course designed by artist Rosten Woo, touches on a different issue related to zoning and development. Caption Steven Zeitchik, Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts). Here, Zeitchik, with Chang behind the camera, recalls the time he wound up on a yacht with a future member of the Trump administration. Steven Zeitchik, Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts). Here, Zeitchik, with Chang behind the camera, recalls the time he wound up on a yacht with a future member of the Trump administration. Caption Justin Chang reviews 'Alien: Covenant,' directed by Ridley Scott, starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, and Jussie Smollett. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Alien: Covenant,' directed by Ridley Scott, starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, and Jussie Smollett. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

sonaiya.kelley@latimes.com

Twitter: @sonaiyak