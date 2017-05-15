Brain surgeon, nurse charged with child sex crimes

Authorities have arrested a brain surgeon and a nurse in Northern California on multiple charges involving child sexual abuse.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reported that Dr. James Kohut was arrested Sunday at his home in Santa Cruz in cases involving a child under the age of 10 and a child under 14. He was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail and is being held without bail.

Watsonville Police Capt. Jorge Zamora said nurse Rashel Brandon was arrested May 10 and charged with 11 felonies involving child sexual abuse as well as multiple charges related to the production of child pornography.

Both Kohut and Brandon worked at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz.

Zamora said a third, unidentified suspect is in custody outside California.