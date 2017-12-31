Man arrested after allegedly taking a shot at deputies conducting traffic stop in Compton

A 23-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of firing at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were conducting a traffic stop in Compton on Saturday night, authorities said.

Deputies were handling the traffic stop in the 8000 block of Compton Avenue about 11 p.m. when they “heard and saw muzzle flash and gunshots coming in their direction from an apartment complex across the street," Deputy Guillermina Saldana said.

The suspect was standing in the courtyard at the time of the shooting and one of the deputies fired one round in his direction, she said.

The suspect fled the scene through the apartment complex and was located a short time later, about a block away, authorities said.

No deputies or civilians were injured.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a peace officer, she said, and taken to the sheriff's Century station. A gun, however, was not recovered at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Century Station at (323) 568-4800.