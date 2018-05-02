Man kills himself after SWAT team standoff in La Crescenta

A man who barricaded himself in a La Crescenta home early Wednesday during a standoff with Los Angeles police officers committed suicide, police said.
The incident began about 6:45 a.m. when officers arrived at the residence in the 2400 block of Harmony Place to serve a warrant, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli.
"After the man made violent threats, a SWAT team was called," Lomeli said.
The man barricaded himself inside the residence and later died of a self-inflicted wound, police said.
Police have yet to release the man's name.
