Man kills himself after SWAT team standoff in La Crescenta

Melissa Etehad
By
May 02, 2018 | 3:35 PM

A man who barricaded himself in a La Crescenta home early Wednesday during a standoff with Los Angeles police officers committed suicide, police said.

The incident began about 6:45 a.m. when officers arrived at the residence in the 2400 block of Harmony Place to serve a warrant, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

"After the man made violent threats, a SWAT team was called," Lomeli said.

The man barricaded himself inside the residence and later died of a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Police have yet to release the man's name.

