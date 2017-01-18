Death of Sylmar couple investigated as possible murder-suicide

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office released the names of a husband and wife who were found dead in a Sylmar home Monday night and said the deaths were being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

The two people were identified as Rubin Witterman, 84, and Mercedes Witterman, 69, said Brian Elias, chief of coroner operations.

The LAPD said it got a call around 4:50 p.m. from someone inside the home in the 13600 block of Gavina Avenue.

“Apparently the gentleman contacted the police and indicated he was going to shoot his wife and then himself and LAPD initiated a SWAT response and discovered both subjects dead in the residence,” said Craig Harvey, coroner spokesperson. “The incident was believed to be related to health and financial issues.”

SWAT officers found the two people dead around 9 p.m.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, Elias said. Autopsies would be performed Wednesday, he said.

Police declined to describe the manner of death and said the case remained under investigation.

