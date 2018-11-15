Portion of 710 Freeway closed after truck overturns, spills antifreeze

A portion of the 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles is expected to be closed for several hours after a tanker truck crashed and turned onto its side early Thursday.
The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. on the southbound portion of the highway, just north of the 5 Freeway. The truck began spilling antifreeze onto the road, and crews arrived at the scene to clean it up, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or how long the freeway was expected to be closed. Traffic in the area was being diverted onto the southbound 5 Freeway.