Westbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar shut down after tanker truck overturns

A portion of the 210 Freeway in Sylmar was closed early Tuesday after a tanker truck overturned and spilled about 2,000 gallons of liquid asphalt across several lanes.
The truck veered off the freeway into an embankment and overturned about 11:40 p.m. Monday near Yarnell Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
All westbound lanes from Yarnell Street to the 5 Freeway onramp remained closed Tuesday morning, a Go511.com map showed, as crews cleaned up the spill. It was not clear when the lanes will reopen.
Video from the scene showed firefighters pulling the driver from the truck. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
6:20 a.m.: This article was updated with the stretch of lane closures.
This article was originally published at 6:10 a.m.