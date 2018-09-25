East L.A. high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

An East Los Angeles high school teacher was charged with 18 felony counts of sexual assault Monday, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced.
Gina Murry, 32, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old male student between May and June while she was a teacher at Esteban Torres High School’s Renaissance Academy.
Murry has been charged with six counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and four counts each of lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation of a person under 16 and sexual penetration by a foreign object.
She was arrested Sept. 5 at the East Los Angeles sheriff’s station and released the same day on $250,000 bail, according to court records. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.
If convicted, Murry faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in state prison. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau is investigating this case.
The Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement that it is cooperating with the sheriff’s investigation.
“Parents have been notified that Ms. Murry had been reassigned from the school,” the statement read. “These allegations are disturbing and undermine our continuing efforts to provide a secure learning environment for all our students.”
The statement did not indicate when or where Murry was reassigned.