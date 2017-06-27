L.A. teen dies after fire guts converted garage he shared with three people

A teenage boy died Tuesday morning after a fire erupted inside a converted garage where he and three other people lived, officials said.

The blaze was reported at 8:47 a.m. inside a detached garage in the 4800 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard, said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

After a crew of 30 firefighters extinguished the fire, they found the 17-year-old boy dead inside the garage.

The teen’s 22-year-old brother suffered from smoke inhalation, Humphrey said. He was taken to a hospital and listed in good condition.

The Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

