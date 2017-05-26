17-year-old boy shot to death in Westmont

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in front of his home Thursday night, authorities said.

Around 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of West 93rd Street in Westmont, authorities said. Upon their arrival, they found the teenager in the driveway of his house, with at least one gunshot wound in his upper body, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not part of a gang, Sheriff’s Department officials said, but it was unclear whether the shooting is gang-related.

