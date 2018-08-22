Vandalism at Buddhist temples in Santa Ana sparks hate crime investigation

Hammer attacks on marble statues at Buddhist temples in Santa Ana have caused more than $60,000 in damage recently and are now being investigated as possible hate crimes, authorities say.
A suspect has not yet been identified but authorities say they have surveillance video showing a woman walking into a temple parking lot carrying a bag and possibly holding a hammer.
Andrew Do, chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, along with Tony Rackauckas, Orange County district attorney, will share details at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
It's not the first time temples have come under attack in the thriving Vietnamese American community, where much of the population is either Buddhist or Catholic. Vandalism reported in 2015 and 2016 prompted worshipers to post messages on social media asking for help in preventing the crimes.
"It does not matter what religion you are from or if you believe in a God or multiple gods. At a temple, everyone is welcomed to learn about peace -- peace in the mind and in society being our goal. This shouldn't be happening," said Kim Hoang, a Garden Grove Buddhist who attends services every month with her husband. "Who would want to being harm to a place of tranquility?"
Officials say temple property and the statues imported from Vietnam are targets and they want to spread news of the crimes so that residents can keep a lookout.