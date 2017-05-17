Tire flies off car, kills driver on freeway in Santa Clarita

Authorities said a driver died on a Santa Clarita freeway after a tire flew off another car and smashed through his windshield.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 14.

The California Highway Patrol said the front driver's-side tire came off a Cadillac in the northbound lanes, flew over the freeway divider and struck a Hyundai Sonata.

That driver was killed. His name wasn't immediately released.

Authorities said the Cadillac driver remained at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the tire to come off. The accident is under investigation.

