For a deported man and his family, an uneasy 'homecoming' in Mexico
Crash kills toll worker on San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge

A toll booth attendant was killed early Saturday in a multivehicle crash on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

California Highway Patrol Officer Vu Williams said a truck struck several vehicles on the bridge and then hit a toll both, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The attendant in the booth was killed. The truck driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

Williams said the cause of the 5:11 a.m. crash was under investigation but it was not believed to have been an intentional act.

