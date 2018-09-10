Topanga Canyon Boulevard shut down after car crashes into power pole

Northbound and southbound lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard were shut down early Monday after a car struck a power pole.
Officers received a call about the crash on Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Entrada Road shortly before midnight on Sunday, according to CHP Officer Tony Polizzi. Southern California Edison was notified because the incident downed a pole with exposed wires, he said.
It’s unclear whether the driver was injured.
All lanes of the roadway were closed at Entrada Road and there was no immediate estimate on when they will reopen, Polizzi said.
“We’ve just got to hold off and Edison will let us know once they’ve got it up and running,” he said.