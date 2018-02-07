Three arrested in paintball attack that could leave victim blind in one eye

Three people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a paintball attack that might leave a 65-year-old Torrance man blind in one eye, police said.
About 9 p.m. Sunday, the man was walking at Hickory Park in Torrance when he was shot several times by paintballs that were fired from a passing vehicle, said Torrance Police Sgt. Ronald Harris.
At least two paintballs struck and "severely" injured his eye, Harris said.
Two other pedestrians reported a similar assault nearby that evening and provided a description of the suspects and vehicle to police.
Police identified the suspects as Tyler Walters, 20, of Torrance; Lynn Johnson, 20, of Hawthorne; and Gabriella Semana, 18, of Lomita. They were located Tuesday afternoon driving near Cabrillo Boulevard and 233rd Street.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested each of them on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and mayhem, Harris said.
Several paintballs were found in the car, and a paintball gun was recovered from one suspect's home.
It's wasn't clear who was driving the vehicle, who pulled the trigger at the time of the attacks or in whose home police found the paintball gun.
Anyone with information about the incidents can call Torrance police at (310) 328-3456.
