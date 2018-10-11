3 charged after man is found bound and tortured in abandoned Fontana home

Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with the kidnapping and torture of a man in Fontana, authorities said.
Jose Alvarez, 31, Roberto Gonzalez, 39, and Adilene Aguilar Calvillo, 31, all of Fontana, were charged Tuesday with assault with a firearm and false imprisonment after a naked man was found bound, tortured and covered in paint in an abandoned home, the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office said.
Deputies arrived at the home in the 8800 block of Catawba Avenue on Oct. 4 after reports that homeless people were living in the residence. They found Alvarez, Gonzalez and Aguilar Calvillo there and then heard cries for help coming from inside the house, officials said.
A man who has not been identified was found naked with his hands tied with rope. He had been severely beaten and submerged in a tub of water, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.
“They later learned the victim had been kidnapped to another location in Fontana,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman.
She said the man had traumatic injuries to his head and face and was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The house, which is in an unincorporated area of Fontana, was surrounded by an old picket fence and littered with trash and abandoned furniture.
The man told officials that at least two other men tortured him in the home, Bachman said. Deputies have not identified any other suspects.
Alvarez, Aguilar Calvillo and Gonzalez are being held on $500,000 bail each.
Authorities are still investigating. Anyone with information can call (909) 356-6727.