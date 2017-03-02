Crestline man accused of beating, torturing woman over two-day period

A Crestline man accused of beating and torturing a woman over two days pleaded not guilty to charges Wednesday.

Monte Shultz, 56, faces charges of torture and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, court records show.

San Bernardino County deputies went to Shultz’s home in the 23900 block of Straight Way after receiving a call around 5:30 p.m. Monday from someone requesting a welfare check on a person.

The caller said the woman was believed to be suffering from great bodily harm and wanted deputies to check on her and Shultz, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies discovered the woman was suffering from traumatic injuries to her head and face. She told deputies she had been beaten and tortured by Shultz over the previous two days.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was in critical condition.

Deputies and detectives learned that Shultz is a convicted sex offender. However, in 2013, the Department of Justice suspended his requirement to register with law enforcement, the sheriff’s department said.

Shultz was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. Caption Traders discuss price of SNAP on floor of NYSE Traders on floor of New York Stock Exchange discuss the price of SNAP on day of IPO. Traders on floor of New York Stock Exchange discuss the price of SNAP on day of IPO. Caption Escape from Mosul Residents of Mosul flee ahead of the fighting. Residents of Mosul flee ahead of the fighting. Caption Angels Flight to reopen Labor Day Angels Flight will reopen Labor Day. Angels Flight will reopen Labor Day. Caption Is living close to the freeway dangerous to your health? Air quality scientists say people should live more than 500 feet from a freeway, but cities are approving thousands of homes in those zones. Air quality scientists say people should live more than 500 feet from a freeway, but cities are approving thousands of homes in those zones.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia