Sheriff's detectives investigating triple homicide in Palmdale

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a triple homicide in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies discovered three bodies while conducting a welfare check at a home in the 11 block of Avenue N-12 about 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Department.

A sister of one of the victims notified officials after she became concerned about her brother, authorities said.

A man in his 80s, believed to be the father of the woman who called authorities, was found dead inside the home on Avenue N-12; his son and daughter-in-law, both in their 50s, were found dead at another location, according to the sheriff’s statement.

They have not officially been identified.

The exact cause of death has not been determined, but sheriff’s officials said the three victims “suffered some trauma to their bodies.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

