Firefighters battle half-acre brush fire in Sunland-Tujunga area

A half-acre brush fire broke out in the Sunland-Tujunga area Sunday night as firefighters were on high alert because of a red-flag warning in the region, officials said.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near 11120 Oro Vista Avenue, drawing a response from both air and ground crews, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Flames were fully contained within about 40 minutes, though officials reported some spotting due to wind-driven embers.

No structures were threatened.

Temperatures Sunday night hovered around 79 degrees, with winds at 8 mph, and are expected to climb into the triple digits throughout the region starting Monday, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a red flag warning, indicating extreme fire danger, from Santa Barbara to San Bernardino counties through Tuesday as higher-than-normal temperatures and Santa Ana winds combine to create volatile conditions.

The red flag warning puts firefighters on alert for the possibility of “rapid or dramatic increases” in wildfire activity. A high-pressure system is expected to bring the hottest temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, as well as moderate Santa Ana winds.

An excessive heat watch will remain in effect in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties through Tuesday.

Times staff writer Javier Panzar contributed to this report.

