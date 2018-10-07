Advertisement

Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail

By Associated Press
Oct 07, 2018 | 4:00 PM

VISALIA, Calif. — Authorities are investigating an inmate death at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Correctional officers found a 71-year-old man dead in his cell Friday, the Fresno Bee reported.

Medical staff began first aid after the man was found about 12:40 p.m., but he was pronounced dead, said Tulare County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie.

The man did have a cell mate, Ritchie said.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The man's name is not being released pending notification of family.

