Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail

VISALIA, Calif. — Authorities are investigating an inmate death at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
Correctional officers found a 71-year-old man dead in his cell Friday, the Fresno Bee reported.
Medical staff began first aid after the man was found about 12:40 p.m., but he was pronounced dead, said Tulare County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie.
The man did have a cell mate, Ritchie said.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
The man's name is not being released pending notification of family.