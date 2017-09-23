Glendale police investigating possible murder-suicide

Glendale police on Saturday were investigating a possible murder-suicide after family members found the bodies of a man and a woman who were shot to death inside their home.

Authorities received a call about 12:40 p.m. regarding the discovery of the two victims in the house in the 1500 block of East Windsor Road, said Glendale police Sgt. Robert William.

“The relationship is domestic in nature,'' William said, without elaboration.

Neither the police nor the coroner released the names of the man or the woman. Police said they were in their 40s.

