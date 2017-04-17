UC Berkeley student dies after falling from fourth-floor balcony near campus

A UC Berkeley student died Sunday after she fell from a fourth-floor balcony at an apartment building near campus, police said.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Tze, a 21-year-old Elk Grove resident.

The fall was reported just after midnight in the 2700 block of Dwight Way, across the street from student housing, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Tze had landed on the sidewalk below.

She was taken to a county hospital, where she later died.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, police said Monday.

Tze was a junior at UC Berkeley, where she was studying computer science.

In a statement issued Monday, UC Berkeley said the campus community was “deeply saddened by the tragic death.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kimberly's family and friends during this difficult time,” the university said.

Counseling services were available for students, staff and faculty. UC Berkeley officials said they also planned to reach out to Tze’s family and offer their continued support.

In June 2015, six people were killed and seven others were injured when a fifth-floor balcony at the Library Gardens apartments near UC Berkeley buckled and fell 40 feet to the concrete below. Among the six killed were five college students from Ireland.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA