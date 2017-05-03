Police search Corona cemetery for unmarked graves

Authorities are looking into the possibility of unmarked graves at a Corona cemetery.

The Press-Enterprise reports a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office has confirmed an investigation is underway. No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made in the case.

Police were seen excavating dirt at Corona Sunnyslope Cemetery last week.

According to a search warrant, authorities intended to use ground-penetrating radar “to detect anomalies consistent with pre-existing burials” and to excavate in search of remains in areas without clearly marked graves.

The investigation comes as the cemetery operators face a lawsuit related to allegations that historic grave sites there have been sold.

The cemetery operators and their attorney, Jesse Marr, couldn't be reached for comment.