'Lock up your guns': City attorney charges parents of teens who reportedly threatened schools

"School safety begins at home, and so does the potential for school tragedies," City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, author of the city's safe storage mandate, said in a statement. "Parents who own guns must lock them up to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. It is intolerable for us as a government or society to allow young people to be endangered in the very places they should feel secure, which is why the City of Los Angeles is doing everything in its power to curb gun violence."