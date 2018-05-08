Shooting leaves one dead outside Upland Home Depot

A 27-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound outside a Home Depot in Upland early Tuesday, police said.
The victim, whose identity was withheld, was found dead in the back seat of a car in the parking lot near South Mountain Avenue and W. 8th Street shortly before 2 a.m., according to Upland Police Sgt. Marci Williams.
Investigators believe the man was shot at a different location and driven to the parking lot by "associates," Williams said.
Williams would not disclose the location of the initial crime scene or say whether the people who drove the man to the Home Depot were considered suspects in the killing.
"At this time, we're still working on some leads," she said.
A motive in the slaying was not immediately clear.
